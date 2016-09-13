Our plea after loss of Stevie

The family of a man from Morecambe who took his own life out of the blue have spoken out a year after his death.

Stevie Wiles, 33, a well known joiner, was found dead at his home in Morecambe on August 2, 2015.

Stevie’s family, including mum Julie, dad Tony and sisters Louisa and Kayleigh are still struggling to come teams with his sudden death.

Mum Julie, 56, who works at Greggs on Westgate, said: “What we have found hard is Christmas, birthdays, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day which we now have to spend without him. He was troubled and we didn’t know how much when he went out that night.”

Dad Tony, 55, a tug driver at Heysham Port said: “It was the suddenness of it all, he wasn’t ill in bed. You could have prepared yourself for it.

“It’s the not saying goodbye as well, there was no note, nothing.

“That is why the suicide rate amongst young men is high because they won’t get help or talk about it.

“If another young man is reading this, get help and don’t be ashamed.”

Sister Louisa said: “The message should tell somebody, anybody, and don’t suffer on your own. On the night he died, we had a heart to heart and he left in good spirits.

“He could have talked to me and I could have got him some help but he was that far gone in his own emotions.”

Julie said: “He was a pleasure to have as a son. If anyone was thinking about committing suicide, my advice would be don’t leave anyone feeling like this, the devastation it leaves behind is unbearable for families.

“Seek help, get help, it doesn’t matter from who. I got a lot of comfort from the lady on the bereavement charity helpline said.

“I was told I’d joined a club which no-one ever wants to join.

“Please, please, from the Wiles family, talk to someone.”

Contact CRUSE Bereavement Care on 0808 808 1677.