Optem finishes off Galgate as College march into next round of cup

In the Eric Wilson Senior Challenge Cup first round, Galgate entertained College AFC in an all-Premier Division tie which saw the visitors run out 3-1 winners.

Galgate took the lead when a free-kick was floated over the defence and Steve McMinn was first to react, heading the ball into the net while virtually on his knees.

The second half was only two minutes old when College were awarded a penalty after a reckless trip by the Galgate right back.

Hakem Optem dispatched the penalty with ease to equalise but Galgate went back onto the offensive again and should have equalised in the 56th minute following a poor defensive mistake.

The ball was allowed to beat two defenders who both stood looking at each other and the ball fell kindly at the feet of the usually deadly McMinn, who somehow scooped the ball over the bar from six yards with the ‘keeper nowhere in sight.

College went straight into Galgate’s half from the goal kick and with the goal at his mercy Tiesdale’s shot was cleared off the line when it looked easier to score.

Within two minutes College had another excellent chance after opening up the Galgate defence, the shot from less than six yards out hit an upright and the ball was cleared.

College then took the lead when the Galgate defence dallied with the ball on the half-way line – the ball was eventually passed back to the ‘keeper but it was not strong enough, allowing Optem to close the keeper down as he was learing his lines.

The ball hit Optem, who reacted first to score into an empty net.

In the 85th minute a good cross from the College’s right wing was perfect for Optem to head in through a packed penalty area to seal the game after being gifted two goals by the home side.

Kirkby Lonsdale from the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Division Three entertained an in-form TIC Dynamos/Overton/Middleton side and suffered one of their heaviest ever defeats, going down 10-4.

The young Kirkby side never gave in and against a far superior team and managed to score four well-taken goals.

Leading the way for Kirkby was Darren Hughes, who scored a memorable hat-trick with Gareth Winter scoring the fourth.

TIC’s goalscorers were Ryan Rodrigues (2), Robson Mooring (2), leading scorer Matthew Thompson with another two and Connor Cooper with four.

Division One side Millhead’s season didn’t get any better after they were beaten 5-2 away at Division Two’s Preesall and Pilling.

Pilling showed no mercy on their opponents, scoring some excellent goals thanks to Reece Wilkinson (2) and brother Brandon, also with two, as well as Oliver Valita with his first for the club.

The two goals for Millhead were scored by Mark Cowperthwaite and the goal of the game was scored by Mark Cottam.

In league action in the Premier Division, leaders Ingleton dropped two points when they travelled to play last season’s champions, Carnforth Rangers, who have again started the season slowly.

The game had few chances and it always looked as though one goal would win it but as it was neither side could break the deadlock.

In Division One, Storeys were beaten for the first time this season, a superb John Lord strike winning the game for Cartmel Reserves.