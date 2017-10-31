One hour, one room, one exit from hotel

Morecambe’s latest attraction opens for business next month.

The Escape Hotel involves guests being locked inside a hotel room and given one hour to escape, solving puzzles and hunting for clues along the way.

Set in the newly-refurbished Park Hotel on Regent Road, Morecambe, ‘The Escape Hotel’ opens its doors on Sunday November 12 to guests wanting to tax their brains for an hour as they try and escape.

“This has been a dream project of mine,” said Tom Fisher from Attic Door Productions, organisers of ‘The Escape Hotel’.

“We’ve teamed up with Martin Shenton, founder of Regent Park Studios, and we’ve got four rooms on offer, each belonging to a different ‘guest’ of The Park Hotel. “

For further details, visit www.theescapehotel.co.uk or call 01524 419486