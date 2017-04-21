One hospitalised after fire in takeaway basement

One person has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a takeaway.

Crews from Morecambe and Lancaster were called to Golden Sunrise Chinese takeaway on Heysham Lane, Heysham at around 4.30pm on Friday.

Lancashire Fire Service said the blaze started in the basement of the building and crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the building to put out the fire using a hose reel and jets from outside.

The incident lasted three hours and one person was taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, the fire service says.