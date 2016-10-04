Oldham 2nds 18-38 Vale of Lune

Carnforth claimed an away victory over Oldham 2nds on Saturday, winning 38-18 in their Raging Bull North West Leagues – Division Three North clash.

The hosts had a bright start with their pack utilising their advantage but once the ball came free after four minutes, Mathew Short sent the pass out wide to Will Briggs.

Still, with plenty to do, the winger set off down the flank before cutting back inside for an excellent solo try, Mathew Short converting.

Twenty minutes in and Carnforth extended their lead, despite Adam Seaton being sent to the sin bin – Dan Blenkharn and Joe Harrison linked up to allow winger Sam Tomlinson to glide down the right flank to cut back and score, Mathew Short adding the extras.

Oldham never wilted and they were useful in the backs, with a hard running centre causing problems all day, they managed to get on the scoreboard with a well struck penalty.

On the half hour mark Carnforth went over for their third try – a spell of pressure resulted in Blenkharn twisting and weaving before going under the posts for a try, Mathew Short converted.

A second penalty from Oldham saw the half end with Carnforth holding a 21-6 lead and eight minutes into the second half the deficit was down to eight points following a converted try, the Oldham centre powering through the defence to keep his side in the game.

However, Carnforth responded when Arran Sewell and Donald Haddow linked well down the right before Tomlinson, now in the second row, was able to burst through a gap to score under the posts.

Mathew Short slotted the conversion over, this was followed by a penalty to increase the lead to 31-13.

With five minutes to go, Oldham cleared the ball downfield and Briggs took the catch inside his own 22, the winger had plenty of space before setting off on a superb jinking run, cutting through the defence before being able to go clear and score an excellent individual try for his second of the game, and seven in four matches since joining the club.

Mathew Short slotted the extra two, although Oldham had the last say in the game with a second try from their centre as Carnforth took victory, 38-18.