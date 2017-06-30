Ofsted report finds Central Lancaster High School students continue to shone

Central Lancaster High School staff and students are delighted to have had it confirmed by Ofsted that they remain a ‘good’ school.

Following an inspection that took place at the end of May, the inspectors noted the significant improvements which have taken place since new Headteacher Nicola Hall joined the school in September 2017.

The inspectors were very impressed by the behaviour and attitudes of the students.

The school was described as having high expectations of behaviour and staff are recognised for generating “very positive relationships with pupils and as a result pupils are well behaved in lessons and around the school.

In addition, the inspectors regarded the safeguarding of the students at the school as a key strength.

Nicola Hall is delighted with the result and said “Central Lancaster High School staff have worked hard to ensure that students are making good progress in the school, and that they are safe, well-behaved and well supported in our school environment; we are determined that every student at Central shines and we are working very hard to ensure our school strives to offer an outstanding education for all students that join us.”

Key features from the inspection report are:

* The leadership team have maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection

* The new headteacher has brought about important changes which have resulted in substantial improvement

* The school has put into place a curriculum which offers more challenge and opportunity

* The improvement in reading scores has been dramatic

* Expectations of behaviour continue to be high.