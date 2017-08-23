You can't square the circle - British diners prefer round plates

British diners prefer being served food on plates despite a trend for more unusual serving platters, a survey has found.

An overwhelming 99% of respondents said they liked eating off a round plate, the Daily Telegraph said.

Meanwhile, 69% approved of meals served on slates and 64% thought it was acceptable to eat from a wooden board.

Square plates also attracted support in the YouGov poll of 2,030 people, with 96% saying they liked food served on them.

But writer William Sitwell, who has appeared on BBC show Masterchef, backed the use of circular plates and branded square dishes an "abomination".

He told the Telegraph: "Square and rectangular plates are an abomination. Food should be served on round plates and not a right angle in sight.

"A square plate is at odds with nature. Mother Nature produces ingredients that are many shapes - including round, but never square."