Ride Across Britain Day 2: We live in a stunning country

Two useful things were learned yesterday.

One. There is no such thing as too much chamois cream.

Some of the wonderful scenery

Two. We live in a stunning country.

And I'm guessing you'd rather hear about the latter rather than the talk of sore bums that is ripping through basecamp.

Yesterday's second stage of the Deloitte Ride Across Britain (an 870 mile bike ride from Lands End to John O Groats, for any newcomers to this column) took us from Oakehampton to Bath.

111 miles of, yes, more climbs. 7,653ft, in fact crossing the Quantock Hills in Somerset and the magnificent Cheddar Gorge, the highlight of the day. What a beautiful place.

Unexpectedly the scenery has picked up since we left Devon and Cornwall.

So far, I've been in the saddle for almost 20 hours over the past two days, so suffice to say, it is starting to bite a bit.

Early night, me thinks, and back on it again tomorrow.

See you in Shropshire.

To track riders visit www.rideacrossbritain.com/tracking/

Or to find out more, including information about next year's ride, visit www.rideacrossbritain.com