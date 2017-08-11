Pasties recalled over fears they contain glass

A warning has been issued by the Food Standards Agency after a major pasty producer said some of its products may contain glass fragments.
Peter’s Food Service Ltd has recalled several baked meat and vegetarian pasty products over the fears.
The manufacturer has said that these products include ASDA, LIDL together with Peter’s brand products.
Anyone who has bought any of the above products is advised not to eat them but to return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.
Managing Director of Peter's Foods Mike Grimwood said: “The company does not believe that any of its products have been affected. As consumer safety is our priority, we immediately informed the Food Standards Agency and are working with them and our customers to remove this small batch from point of sale where applicable as a precaution.
"We have taken every step possible to address this matter and we can confirm that no other products produced by Peter's are affected.”
Food and consumer safety is of paramount importance, and Peter’s is regularly audited and tested to safeguard the quality of the products baked at the Bedwas factory.
Full list of affected food items
Product: ASDA 2 Peppered Steak Slices
Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
Use By date: 19 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Product: ASDA 2 Peppered Steak Slices
Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
Use By date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 221
Product: ASDA 2 Steak Slices
Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
Use By date: 19 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Product: ASDA 2 Steak Slices
Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
Use By date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 221
Product: LIDL Chef Select 2 Chicken and Mushroom Slices
Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
Use By date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Product: LIDL Chef Select 2 Minced Beef and Onion Slices
Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
Use By date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Product: Peter’s Deli Cheese and Onion Pasty
Pack size: 150 grams
Use By date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Product: Peter’s Cheese and Onion Pasty
Pack size: 150 grams
Use By date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Product: Peter’s Premier Chicken and Bacon Slice
Pack size: 180 grams
Use By date: 21 August 2017
Batch code: L6 221
Product: Peter’s Premier Chicken Tikka Slice
Pack size: 180 grams
Use By date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Product: Peter’s Premier Chicken Tikka Slice
Pack size: 180 grams
Use By date: 21 August 2017
Batch code: L6 221
Product: Peter’s Premier Sausage and Bean Slice
Pack size: 180 grams
Use By date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Product: Peter’s Premier Steak Slice
Pack size: 180 grams
Use By date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
No other Peter’s Food Service Ltd batches or products are known to be affected.
