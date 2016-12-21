News Digest - Man jailed for grooming, thug jailed for biting man's lip off and parents warned about button batteries

Catch up with all the overnight news from Lancashire and across the country with our morning roundup.

MAN JAILED OVER GROOMING GIRL, 14

A man who tried to encourage a 14-year-old schoolgirl to send him naked pictures of herself has been jailed for 15 months. Bhavesh Kumar Solanki, 29, of Links Gate, Fulwood, Preston, appeared before Preston Crown Court.

Bhavesh Kumar Solanki, 29, of Links Gate, Fulwood, Preston, appeared before Preston Crown Court. He admitted attempting to intentionally cause or incite a girl under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity, and attempting to meet her intending to commit a sexual offence, following grooming

CHRISTMAS DANGER ALERT ON BUTTON BATTERIES

They look safe. They are safe. But medics are warning that button batteries could present a fatal risk to youngsters if misused.

Two top Lancashire doctors have now issued a warning about the potential dangers batteries can present when swallowed in error.

The pre-Christmas alert follows two deaths in the northwest in the last two years, including a fatality in Blackpool, and two cases of life changing injuries, after youngsters swallowed the batteries.

MASSAGE PARLOURS STILL OPERATE IN 'UPLIFT' AREA OF BLACKPOOL

Business owners working in the shadow of a multi-million pound regeneration of Blackpool town centre say the money has failed to lift the surrounding area. Traders on Cookson Street, which is home to a series of massage parlours, have seen little difference following the investment in the Talbot Gateway Project.

THUG JAILED AFTER BITING MAN'S LIP OFF IN WIGAN TOWN CENTRE

A man’s bottom lip was bitten off in an horrific attack during “utter mayhem” outside a Wigan nightclub. His attacker Damien Eccles, who also bit another man and kicked and punched women, was jailed for 11 years by a judge who had watched graphic CCTV footage of the King Street incident.

“There is too much violence on our inner city streets at night outside licensed premises and this is yet again a further example and for Jason Knowles it had a very dramatic impact,” said Judge Robert Trevor-Jones. He said that Mr Knowles had been left in agony after Eccles tore off his “entire lower lip” exposing this teeth and gums and remained in constant pain for many months afterwards.

SECURITY REVIEWED ACROSS UK AS GERMAN POLICE HUNT BERLIN LORRY ATTACK KILLER

Security measures have been tightened across Britain as German police continue to hunt for the suspect behind the Berlin lorry attack which left 12 dead.

British police are reviewing security arrangements for the festive period in the wake of the attack on Monday night and forces will be stepping up security measures at major Christmas markets.

Members of the public were urged to remain vigilant and report any concerns, as the official threat level in the UK remains at severe - meaning an attack is seen as "highly likely".

PUNITIVE FINES URGED IN BID TO PREVENT REPEAT OF BHS PENSIONS 'DISASTER'

Bosses like Sir Philip Green should face "nuclear deterrent" punitive fines for avoiding pension responsibilities to avoid a BHS-style "disaster" happening again, an influential group of MPs has said.

The Commons Work and Pensions Committee said stronger regulatory powers would give Sir Philip a far stronger incentive to make good on his promise to "sort" the £571 million BHS pension fund black hole.

The controversial tycoon is thought to have offered £250 million to help plug the deficit, £100 million less than The Pensions Regulator (TPR) demanded.

MANDATORY REGISTRATION FOR NEW DRONES CONSIDERED IN SAFETY CRACKDOWN

Mandatory registration for new drones could be introduced in a bid to crack down on reckless users.

The proposal is part of a Department for Transport (DfT) consultation on improving drone safety.

It is hoped the scheme could help authorities identify the owners of drones which are flown illegally.

GOVERNMENT URGED TO BRING IN MORE COMPETITION FOR LONG-DISTANCE RAIL ROUTES

The Government has been urged to encourage more competition on the rail network to boost passenger satisfaction and reduce fares, according to a new report.

The lack of long distance routes served by multiple operators is an "underlying problem for the UK's railways", according to the economic bulletin published by the Centre for Policy Studies think tank.

The study's authors said, apart from in a few cases, competition "effectively ceases" after franchises are awarded.

TRAINING SCHEME TO RECRUIT GRADUATES AS PRISON OFFICERS TO LAUNCH

A scheme aiming to attract top graduates to become prison officers will be unveiled on Wednesday.

The two-year programme will see participants complete a masters degree while working on the frontline alongside existing jail staff.

Those joining the initiative will be paid the same entry level salary as other prison officers - currently £20,545 a year nationally.

RATINGS VICTORY A CAKEWALK FOR BBC1 WITH 31 OUT OF 40 TOP PROGRAMMES IN 2016

BBC1 is on course for a decisive victory over ITV in the battle for the year's biggest ratings, thanks to hit series such as The Great British Bake Off, Planet Earth II and Strictly Come Dancing.

More than three-quarters of the top 40 most-watched programmes so far in 2016 were broadcast by BBC1.

This includes the Bake Off final, which is at number one in the chart with 16 million viewers.

PROCESSED MEAT COULD WORSEN ASTHMA SYMPTOMS, RESEARCH SUGGESTS

Eating a lot of cured and processed meat such as ham and salami is linked to worsening asthma symptoms, according to research.

Four or more weekly servings - considered to be a high dietary intake - seems to have the greatest impact on symptoms, the findings published online in the journal Thorax suggest.

Cured and processed meat is rich in nitrites, which may have a role in airway inflammation - a typical feature of asthma.

PAGANS AND DRUIDS SET TO MARK SOLSTICE AT STONEHENGE

Pagans and Druids are expected to be among thousands of people at Stonehenge to witness the sunrise on Wednesday morning to mark the shortest day of the year.

Last year, almost 5,000 people dressed in medieval clothing were at the heritage site to celebrate the solstice - the annual event which marks the point at which the North Pole is tilted 23.5 degrees away from the sun.

Ancient civilisations in the UK and around the world mark the occasion as an important moment and an opportunity to bring old traditions back into modern life.