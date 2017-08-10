Man arrested after woman barged into path of bus released by police

A jogger arrested after a woman was knocked into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge has been released under investigation, Scotland Yard said.

The man, 50, was tracked down at a property in Chelsea, west London, and detained on Thursday morning on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

CCTV showed the bus swerving as the 33-year-old woman fell into its path, narrowly avoiding her on Friday May 5 at around 7.40am.

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, was ignored by the runner some 15 minutes later as he ran past her on the bridge going the other way.

The arrest was made following a "good response" from a public appeal to catch the suspect, police said.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses.