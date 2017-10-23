Killer clown craze is back, terrifying people across the country

A horrifying craze which brought terror to the streets of Britain last Hallowe’en is back - after a woman was terrified by a KILLER CLOWN.

Teenagers wearing creeping clown masks have been spotted jumping in front of cars while wearing orange jumpsuits and scaring mums walking with their children.

Witnesses said they saw "teenagers in clown masks leaping out in front of cars and jumping in front of people".

The sighting was reported to police who confirmed officers went to the scene in Canterbury, Kent, at around 7.20pm on Tuesday over "road safety concerns".

A mother said she saw the men, one of which was wearing an orange jumpsuit, while she was with her seven-year-old child.

She said: "Be careful. Teenagers have clown masks and other masks on jumping in front of cars and jumping out in front of people."

Daisy-Louise Taylor‎, who reported the incident to police, warned: "Anyone who is walking or driving by sorting office and council be careful teenage have clown mask and other mask on jumping in front of cars and jumping out in front of people I have called the police."

Kent Police could not confirm if the teens were wearing clown costumes as they arrived after the group has fled the scene.

A spokesman for the force said: "Kent Police received a report of teenagers running in and out of moving traffic in Military Road, Canterbury at 7.17pm on Tuesday 17 October 2017.

"Due to road safety concerns, officers attended the scene but the group had dispersed before officers' arrival. No further reports were received."

Other residents around the Kent town had also seen groups dressed as clown, some riding bikes, other knocking on front doors.

Tina Smith wrote: "One in an orange jumpsuit? They passed me with my kids and kept watching people walking past."

Lisa Braden said: "They were down Vauxhall Road (outskirts of Canterbury) yesterday my daughter come in and told us.

Tia Hernaman said: "They were down Sturry Road (outskirts of Canterbury) had been spotted."

Leanne White added: "They knocked on my door yesterday and just stood there."

Mandy Baker added: "There were a couple on bikes in Thanington (2.5 miles from Canterbury) last week."

Canterbury City Council, near where the sighting took place, said it was warning its staff to be careful leaving their offices and was monitoring the situation with CCTV.

A city council spokesman said: "As far as we are aware, none of our staff have been targeted by people wearing clown masks. Our CCTV control room is monitoring the situation.

"We have asked members of staff to take extra care when leaving work and to report any incidents to the police. Members of the public should do the same."

In September two clowns were spotted in Chelmsford, Essex, and were linked to the release of Stephen King horror movie IT.

Last year at the height of the craze, more than 50 incidents involving clowns were reported to Kent Police in just three days between October to 7 and 10.

Thames Valley Police were called to 14 reports of people being intimidated or frightened by people dressed as clowns over the course of two days.

Gloucestershire Police received six reports in 48 hours, while in Leicestershire one woman was scared so badly she went into early labour.

In Plymouth man posted a video online showing him being confronted at night in the town by a clown armed with a hammer.

Multiple reports were received of people dressed as clowns, including one near a school bus. Another incident saw children chased through woodland.

