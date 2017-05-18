Is this £4 Asda jumper offensive?

A mum has complained to Asda over an offensive jumper in their childrens wear section deeming it to be offensive.

The mother accused the Walmart-owned supermarket of perpetuating “damaging” stereotypes due to a jumper with the slogan ‘Boys will be boys.’

First reported in The Independent, the mum wrote in a now deleted Facebook post that the jumper was problematic because it suggests that men can get away with offensive and misogynistic behaviour.

The post spoke out against the jumper stating that it promotes this notion from an early age.

Social media user Debbie Dee wrote: “Quite literally gobsmacked and raging to see this in Asda.

“This is so damaging and we cannot possibly still be spouting this nonsense to our children.”

“Most people say this and don’t mean any harm by it. But boys having their behaviour excused like this from an early age – this message of being above the rules, it sticks.

“It also implies that boys have no impulse control. Boys are perfectly capable of respecting people and property.”

The post was shared thousands of times with some suggesting that the jumper also presupposes that gender is binary.

Asda did respond to the post and one spokesperson apologised saying: “Our aim is to make clothes people love, never to offend.”

They describes the fleece lined jumper on their website saying: “Boys will be boys after all so why not treat your little one to this comfy jumper? Designed with a fleece lining that’ll keep them cosy and warm all day long, it’s perfect for lounge days or casual wear.”