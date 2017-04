IKEA has released plans to extend their London venture of food-only outlets.

The Swedish flat-pack giants have cottoned-on to the fact that 30% of visitors visit their superstores just for the food.

Standalone restaurants have already proved a bit hit in London, Oslo and Paris, and after the company swallowed a whopping $1.8 billion in food sales last year, they think there's plenty of Brits hungry for meatballs.