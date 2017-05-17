David Tennant and Billie Piper to return to Doctor Who

Doctor Who favourites David Tennant and Billie Piper are set to be reunited in their time travelling roles.

The pair will return to playing the Tenth Doctor and his companion Rose Tyler for three audio episodes as part of Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures - Volume 2.

Tennant was the Doctor in the BBC sci-fi series from 2005 to 2009 and Piper played his companion in 2005 and 2006, returning for a short run in 2008.

Since his departure, Tennant has made a reappearance during 2013's 50th anniversary special The Day Of The Doctor, where he starred alongside Matt Smith and John Hurt, and he has also worked on volume one of the audio series with former Time Lord companion Catherine Tate.

Executive producer Jason Haigh-Ellery told the BBC: "Getting David and Billie back together was definitely on my bucket list."

Dalek voice Nicholas Briggs agreed: "It was such a special time for me, working with Billie and David on the TV show and it is such an honour to revisit it with them on audio."

Tennant took over the starring role in 2005 from Christopher Eccleston and was succeeded by Matt Smith, while Piper's companion role was the first in the programme's 2005 revival and was followed by Tate as Donna Noble.

Michelle Gomez, who has made repeated appearances in the series as character Missy, has announced that she will quit the show along with its outgoing boss Steven Moffat and star Peter Capaldi.

She told the Radio Times: "My pals are going, so I'm going. Everybody's leaving, so I'm going too. I mean, what would I do without Peter and Steven? Who would I be?

"Nah, it's done now. It's over. It's the end of a chapter."