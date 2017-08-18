British grandfather in search for missing 7-year-old after Barcelona attack

The British grandfather of a boy missing in the wake of the Barcelona terror attacks has issued a desperate appeal on Facebook.

Seven-year-old Julian Cadman became separated from his mother, Jom, during the attack on the Ramblas.

His mother has been traced and is said to be in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Grandfather Tony Cadman, who is originally from Gillingham in Kent and now lives in Sydney, has now issued the appeal for people to share his post in the hope of finding his grandson.

He said: "My Grandson, Julian Alessandro Cadman is missing. We have found Jom (my daughter in law) and she is serious but stable condition in hospital.

"Julian is 7-years-old and was out with Jom when they were separated, due to the recent terrorist activity."