ASDA apologise after mis-spelling new store location

A supermarket has apologised after printing 10,000 bags with the mis-spelling "Isle of White" to mark the opening of a new store.

Asda produced the carrier bags for the official launch of the store in Newport on the Isle of Wight using a design by two local children.

But now the error has caused social media users to criticise the store for failing to proofread and have been using the hashtag #RetailFail.

Beth Burleigh posted on Twitter: "ASDA gaffe proves importance of #proofreading!"

While others were more sympathetic with Roy Gardner posting: "Most Marketers' will feel a degree of sympathy here... it can happen to the best of us."

An Asda spokesman said: "We're hanging our heads for making this genuine printing error and we're in the process of reproducing the exclusive design to get back on sale as quickly as possible."