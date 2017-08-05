Occupant given oxygen after city blaze

A householder was given oxygen after a blaze at premises in Lancaster.

​Firefighters were called to Hala Square at 4.45am today.

Two fire engines from Lancaster attended a fire involving a kettle which had been left on the hob.

Firefighters used a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire and clear smoke from the property.

One person was given oxygen therapy by firefighters before being passed over to paramedics for a precautionary check.