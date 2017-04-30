Nurses prepare for Great Wall of China trek

A group of nurses working at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust will trek the Great Wall of China for charity.

The UHMBT nurses will hike the Great Wall in October this year in a bid to raise £13,000 for a charity very close to their hearts.

Sisters Maggie Thorne and Anne Craig both rheumatology nurse specialists, niece Lucy Raistrick, a theatre nurse, are all trekking the Great Wall along with Maggie’s brother Michael Thorne who works as a manager of a unit for Alzheimers/Dementia to help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s.

“We are really looking forward to trekking the Great Wall of China as a family,” said Maggie Thorne.

“Dementia is one of the most heart-breaking illnesses - it affects everybody involved and no cure has been found.

“We have medication that can slow down the progression of the illness, but it doesn’t stop it.”

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia.

The word dementia describes a set of symptoms that can include memory loss and difficulties with thinking, problem-solving or language.

Symptoms occur when the brain is damaged by certain diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Maggie’s auntie passed away as a result of Alzheimer’s.

“She was a fantastic mother, grandmother, sister and aunty; she loved to spend time with her family and was loved by all,” said Maggie.

“As time went by, she was unaware of how many lives she had touched with her warmth and kindness.

“Her memory and thinking skills were slowly destroyed, and eventually the ability to carry out the simplest of tasks disappeared.

“We all have our own stories, and in some way, most of us will know someone who has been affected by this disease and the devastating effects this can have on everyone involved.”

By trekking the Great Wall of China and raising awareness, the nurses hope to contribute to the research to aid the global fight for a world without Alzheimer’s.

The family have already hosted a variety of events including, cake sales, darts and dominos nights, raffles, book sales and sponsorship from friends and family.

To sponsor the family visit their Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TheThornes.