Northwich 57-22 Vale of Lune

Vale of Lune had a most unhappy experience down at Moss Farm as they crashed to their heaviest North One West defeat of the season on Saturday.

Northwich opened the scoring in the eighth minute with an unconverted try wide out on the right from winger Aaron Brown.

Vale quickly put this early set back behind them when from a quickly taken tap penalty Sam Wallbank wrestled his way over for an unconverted try in the 13th minute.

A penalty goal from the home side’s stand-off, Nick Baldwin, followed four minutes later and in the 21st minute Northwich extended their lead with a solo try from the elusive Aaron Brown, who brushed aside some rather ineffective tackles, Baldwin added the conversion.

In the 25th minute Joe Stevens drove forward with intent, Chris Ramwell came scything into the line to create the space for Fergus Owens to score wide out to complete a well worked move for Vale.

With the game evenly poised Baldwin kicked a penalty goal in the 34th minute and two minutes later he converted a try scored by winger Will Du Randt.

The Vale forwards created the next score – from a line out Northwich were trundled to towards their goal line as the Vale patiently controlled and treasured the ball.

When the opportunity arose Sam Wallbank calmly touched down for a try converted by Ben Dorrington in the final move of the half.

Baldwin kicked a penalty goal in the 43rd minute before the Vale collected their try bonus point two minutes later.

The ball was moved crisply by the threequarters for Fraser Spavin to score wide out to narrow Northwich’s lead to six points. The Vale supporters were stunned by the collapse that began in the 54th minute as their foundations began to creak and groan.

Winger Hayden Skinkis administered the first sledge hammer blow when he finished off a sweeping Northwich attack that started deep in the home side’s half.

Vale’s resistance was further weakened in the 65th minute when Northwich’s forwards drove the Vale backwards for replacement forward Sean Phillips to score a try converted by Baldwin.

Skinkis reached his hat-trick with tries in the 70th and 75th minutes respectively, his last one being converted by Nick Holden, before Sean Phillips cruised through for the final unconverted try.

*Kirkby Lonsdale ended their campaign unbeaten following their 23-7 at home to Blackburn on Saturday. Alex Rogers, Harry Ralston, Matt Hoyland and Dave Barton scored the tries.

The win means they endthe season with 129 points out of a possible 130.