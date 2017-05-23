Northern rail service changes following suspected terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

Northern has announced details of the services which will run to and from Manchester on Tuesday May 23.

The revised timetable has been produced following last night’s incident at Manchester Arena; Manchester Victoria remains closed to the public and is unlikely to re-open until Wednesday morning at the earliest.

19 people have been killed in a suspected terrorist incident

As a result of the closure there will be no services operating to or from Manchester Victoria until further notice.

Rob Warnes, Performance and Planning Director at Northern, said: “Manchester Victoria will remain closed on Tuesday as British Transport Police and Greater Manchester Police continue their investigation.

“We have worked to provide as many services as possible on Tuesday, though all services may be subject to short notice cancellations and delays as we strive to keep people on the move.”

Northern will operate services on the following routes to replace those which would normally call at Manchester Victoria:

• Huddersfield – Stalybridge

• Wigan – Salford (via Atherton)

• Leeds – Rochdale

• Blackpool – Manchester Oxford Road

• Clitheroe - Bolton – Blackburn

• Kirby – Wigan

Northern is also working to provide a limited bus service between Rochdale and Manchester, but the details are yet to be confirmed.

Normal services will run into and out of Manchester Piccadilly to and from all south Manchester destinations. In addition the following services will operate as normal

• Blackpool – Bolton – Manchester Piccadilly – Manchester Airport

• Southport – Bolton – Manchester Piccadilly – Manchester Airport

• Liverpool – Manchester Piccadilly – Manchester Airport

• Preston – Manchester Piccadilly - Hazel Grove

Rob added: “The thoughts of everyone at Northern are with those affected by last night’s horrific incident and we ask all our customers to show patience and understanding as we work with colleagues across the industry to deliver as strong a rail service as possible.”

For up-to-date travel information please check National Rail Enquiries.