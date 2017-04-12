North Lancs: Cartmel close in on title as rivals draw vital game

In the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Premier Division, the title looks to be heading to Cartmel after a three-year break after results went their way last week.

Caton United, in third, travelled to play second placed Ingleton in a must win game for both sides but it finished 1-1.

Edward Read scored for Ingleton while Adam Garnett scored for Caton.

Cartmel looked to have an easy game following Lancaster Rovers’ dip in form and confidence after losing their last two games, both 6-0.

Cartmel received a shock though when Rovers turned in a very good performance and made them work hard before running out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Carl Airey (2) and Cameron Young.

Following on from their 3-0 midweek win over Carnforth Rangers, Cartmel now find themselves three points clear with a game in hand over Caton and two points ahead of Ingleton with three games in hand.

Arnside all but secured their place in the top division following their excellent 1-0 win over a very good College side who have found form in their last three games.

Veteran and leading goalscorer James Kirkham scored the only goal of an interesting game.

The three points gained by Arnside puts them nine points ahead of bottom team Lancaster Rovers but with two more games played and with just two games remaining.

In the Division One Holdens Solicitors/Gibson Cup Semi-Finals, TIC Dynamos/Overton/Middleton entertained Boys’ Club, with the hosts winning 4-1.

Dynamos took the lead when a long kick from the keeper was mis-kicked by the Boys’ Club centre half, allowing Robson Mooring to slide the ball under the advancing ‘keeper.

Just before the half hour mark Boys’ Club’s Jack Braithwaite headed home from a corner to equalise but two minutes into the second half Dynamos took the lead when Mooring’s free-kick flew into the net from 30 yards.

Mooring then scored from another 30 yard freekick to complete his hat-trick and he added a fourth in the 90th minute to send his team into the final.

In the other semi final, Cartmel and District Reserves travelled to Morecambe Royals, Ryan Patterson’s strike settling the tie for the visitors.