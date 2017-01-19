North Lancs: Carnforth get their revenge against Arnside

In the Sam Price Memorial Cup first round, Arnside were hoping for a repeat performance of their league victory over Carnforth Rangers, but it was not to be.

From the first whistle Carnforth were the better team and it didn’t take long for the goals to start flying in.

Kyle Davies, one of many young players in Carnforth’s side, Jordan Darby with two good goals, Josh Collins and old stager Damien Murphy were all on target for Rangers.

In round two Carnforth will face a much sterner task when they travel to play Ingleton in what promises to be a great game.

Marsh United entertained old foes Caton United full of confidence after their excellent performance in their drawn match against Cartmel.

However, both sides cancelled each other out and it ended in stalemate with neither team capable of making a breakthrough.

This brought extra-time and again neither side could provide a goal, there was plenty of huffing and puffing but no-one was good enough to provide the spectators with a goal and after an extra 30 minutes the game was still goal-less.

This brought the penalty shoot-out, which saw Caton run out 6-5 winners and they will play Galgate in the next round.

There were no games played in the Bainse Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Premier Division, but in Division One Bentham battled bravely against Heysham, although they were still narrowly beaten. Josh Morphett and Josh Kirkby were on target for relegation-threatened Bentham, while Heysham’s goals were scored by Jamie McGowan (2), Connor Mason and Greg Evans.

Promotion-chasing Morecambe Royals and Storeys played out a 2-2 draw in what turned out to be a very good contest.

The Royals took the lead following a good move down the right wing and a great cross into the penalty area, Stuart Talbot rose above the Storeys defenders and headed into the net to give his side first blood.

They doubled their lead in the second half when a James Forrest snapshot from 10 yards out found the net to put the Royals firmly in the driving seat.

Storeys found it hard to break down a strong Royals defence but they eventually clawed a goal back when, with just five minutes remaining, Luke Atkinson somehow managed to slot the ball into the net through a melee of legs during a goal mouth scramble.

Storeys now had the momentum and the Royals defenders were tiring after holding out for so long as the game went into stoppage time.

Storeys made one last effort which brought them a corner, the corner taken by Regan Crossley beat the Royals keeper and the ball flashed across the front post and straight into the net to make it 2-2 although the Royals will feel as though it was two points dropped.