North Lancs: Carnforth back to winning ways after victory over College

Carnforth Rangers got back to winning ways in the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Premier Division on Saturday after a disappointing season so far.

They entertained College AFC, another team who have not performed as well as they can, and they just edged a tight contest thanks to goals from Jordan Jewitt (2), Liam Moffatt, Bradley Smith and Callum Minogue.

College replied with goals from Ryan Pearson (2) and Steffan Dixon, but it was Carnforth who deserved the points.

Leaders Ingleton extended their lead at the top to seven points after overcoming Trimpell in a one sided game.

From the first whistle Ingleton took the game to the visitors and the goals soon started to flow with Sam Hutcheson, Dan Tyrer (2) and Alex Hartley (2) all getting on the scoresheet.

Trimpell replied with goals from Jamie McMeekin and Andrew Wade.

The shock of the day was at Willow Lane where Marsh United held title favourites Cartmel and District to a 3-3 draw.

It was only a few weeks before Christmas when the Cartmel side thrashed Marsh 7-0, but Marsh surprised Cartmel by taking the lead with a good goal from Matthew Rose.

Cartmel responded well and struck twice with goals from Steven Porter and Graham Rhodes but Marsh stuck to their task and forced an equaliser when Anthony McCluskie beat the stranded keeper to make it 2-2.

Cartmel, who had been unable to train over the Christmas period, were finding the going tough, even with almost a full strength team with just one regular player missing.

They re-grouped and went back into the lead when Rhodes scored his second goal of the game but with just two minutes left to play Marsh took advantage of a mix up which allowed Joe Booth to score the equaliser which Marsh just about deserved.

In Division One second placed Morecambe Royals entertained lowly Millhead, expecting to win easily, especially with the form they were in before the Christmas break.

The Royals, full of confidence, started very well, their pressure was incessant and after 25 minutes they won a corner which resulted in them taking the lead when Will Wilson converted as he was first to react.

The Royals then won another corner and in a similar situation Wilson again reacted quickest and again turned the ball into the net to give the Royals a 2-0 half-time lead.

Millhead went on the attack in the second half which left them more open at the back.

The Royals took full advantage of this as they responded with three quick-fire goals from David Atkinson (2)and the goal of the game, which was credited to young Tom O’Keeffe as the Royals won 5-0 and are looking good for promotion.