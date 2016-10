A Lancaster man has ran the entire Bay Cycleway to raise funds for St John’s Hospice.

Mark Houghton ran 81 miles to raise funds for the hospice in Lancaster.

Mark is a regular runner and volunteer at Lancaster parkrun but this was the biggest challenge he’s ever faced.

Before this the furthest Mark had run was the 26.2 mile Blackpool marathon in April this year.

Last year he walked 450 miles from France to Lancaster to raise funds for The Alzheimers’ Society.