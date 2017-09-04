New warm welcome to Morecambe

Two new signs are offering a warm welcome to Morecambe at the gateways to our town.

The new ‘Welcome to Morecambe’ signs are positioned on the Shrimp Roundabout and by the Venus and Cupid sculpture opposite Morecambe Golf Club.

The signs, which have ‘Goodbye to Morecambe’ on the other side, invite people to ‘explore nature’s ampitheatre’.

They include symbols of things to do in Morecambe, including the Eric Morecambe Statue, cycling, building sandcastles and flying kites.

A Lancaster City Council project, the signs cost just under £2,000 with £850 of this coming from local businesses through the Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID).

John O’Neill, Morecambe BID manager, said: “Whilst signage mightn’t seem an important investment to some, it is vital to the economic and cultural growth of a town.

“According to my rather non-scientific analysis, by looking at Google Maps, Morecambe is closest and most easily accessible seaside resort to any motorway in UK, let alone the North West.

“Since the Bay Gateway opened late last year Bay Gateway it is approximately a ten-minute drive from the M6 to the heart of Morecambe.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Morecambe has been busier this year than for a long time.

”We have had more festivals and events this year than a long time, and still more to come.

“The new Morecambe Music Festival packed the town for the weekend, the One Man Band Shebang was very quirky and lots of fun, there was the Vintage Festival and the new Morecambe Fringe is still to come.

“Of course, we recently saw the Morecambe Carnival bring record numbers of visitors to the town and a great injection to the local economy.”