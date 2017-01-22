New spring season of theatre shows will be Spot On for food lovers

Spring is coming early this year for fans of live performance, as a brand new season of events running across Lancashire launches.

Spot On Lancashire have announced their spring 2017 season, with 42 shows popping up in 33 different village halls and libraries across the county, beginning next month.

Food fanatics can get their teeth into Box of Tricks’ hugely popular show “Chip Shop Chips.” This immersive piece of theatre that allows audiences to enjoy a fish and supper during the performance will head to Lancaster, following a sell out run in Lancashire last spring.

There’s a strong music offering too, featuring artists from across the UK and abroad.

Scottish folk trio, North Sea Gas, bring their three-part harmonies to Garstang, from February 23-26 and there’s a live music and dance fusion from Canadian company Les Bordéliques.

The France-based, Churchfitters, bring their array of instruments, many entirely home-made, to Melling and Scottish singer-songwriter Elsa Jean McTaggart travels to Morecambe, in April.

Then, in May, two of Canada’s finest musical exports tour the county. Firstly, guitar ensemble, Montreal Guitar Trio, play in Arkholme.

For those with small children and families, Dommy B brings his fifth nationally touring show “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” featuring live music, to Heysham Library and The Harris Library, Preston in February.

Then there’s a return to the theme of food and performance with Creative Scene’s “Dough!”, a fun show for ages three to eight and their grown ups, coming to Arkholme in April.

The final show of the season, “The Last Supper” from Reckless Sleepers, another performance centred around food, heads to Halton Mill for one-night only.

This performance piece, invites the audience to dinner and features the last words of the famous, not-so-famous, criminals, victims, heroes and heroines.

All shows have been brought to the county by Spot On Lancashire, supported with funding from Arts Council England and Lancashire County Council.

Speaking ahead of the season’s launch, Spot On’s Sue Robinson said: “This season’s programme clearly appeals to food lovers.

“We’ve got a particularly generous offer of live music this season too and we’re delighted to welcome three incredible companies from Canada. Once again it’s a lineup that we believe offers something for everyone with plenty of opportunity to try something new. We can’t wait to get started!”