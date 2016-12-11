New roles for professors at Lancaster University

Key education leaders have been appointed to new roles at Lancaster University.

The appointment of a former principal researcher at Microsoft will add a new dimension to Lancaster University’s think tank for the future.

Professory Judith Mottram, Lancaster University.

Professor Richard Harper will become the new co-director of the Institute for Social Futures (ISF) from January 1.

ISF aims to tackle thinking about better futures by bringing together relevant expertise on how that future will be shaped. Meanwhile a Dean at the Royal College of Art is to take up a director role at Lancaster Institute for the Contemporary Arts (LICA). Professor Judith Mottram takes up her new role next April, which encompasses Lancaster University’s teaching and research activities in art, design, film and theatre.