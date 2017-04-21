New recruits Hotfoot it to work for design agency

Lancaster-based Hotfoot Design is kicking off 2017 with two new hires following a series of new business wins, including Atkinson Vos, Beetham Nurseries and Lancaster Brewery.

Becky Sewell joins Hotfoot as a senior designer and she will be working directly with creative director and founder Charlie Haywood.

Becky has almost a decade of experience in design working with British and American clients in a variety of sectors, including food and drink. Becky joins Hotfoot from design agency Refined By, and has previously worked as a designer and marketing manager for Cross Bay Brewery and Morecambe Bay Wines.

Becky said: “I’m so pleased to be joining Hotfoot at such an exciting time for the agency. The company is going from strength to strength and producing some stunning work for a range of great clients.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to Hotfoot’s success and growth, and working with a really talented team that have already made me feel right at home.”

Charlie added: “Becky is a real talent, and we are really happy to have her on board.

“This is our 11th year in business, and we grew by almost a third last year. We have a big focus on the hospitality and the food and drink sectors, and Becky’s experience and multidisciplinary skill set will help us make an even greater impact.”

Also new to the team is PR consultant Jane Devereux.

In her new role, Jane will work alongside Hotfoot marketing director and partner, Guy Cookson, to help drive the agency’s integrated approach and achieve growth for its clients.