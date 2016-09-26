New owners invest £500k to bring Carnforth hotel back to life

Half a million pounds is being ploughed into a run-down hotel to help bring it back to its former glory.

The Royal Station Hotel in Carnforth has been a landmark hotel in the picturesque town since the Victorian era but over the years it has been left to fall into ruin.

That was until Glen Pearson and his partner Maggie Dainty set eyes on it earlier this year.

After seeing its true potential they decided to buy the establishment in April and have been gradually renovating it ever since.

Mr Pearson said: “When we came round to see it we saw how much potential it had. Since we’ve moved in we have found that there is so much enthusiasm from the locals to get it back to how it was.”

The two-year project which will completely transform the four storey building is costing Mr Pearson and Miss Dainty around £500,000.

As well as renovating all 13 bedrooms, they will also be building an extension, which will allow room for a brand new kitchen and a toilet block.

Mr Pearson said: “On top of the extension there will be an outdoor dining area overlooking the court yard and the railway station. “

The old ballroom, located on the second floor will also be refurbished and will be the ideal location for functions, especially weddings.

This is the first hotel the couple have owned and the idea to buy it came about from Mr Pearson’s other businesses. He owns LARS Communications LTD which builds radio transmitters and XI Training which teaches health and safety for working at height.

People from all over the UK and Europe travel to his training centre and Mr Pearson wanted to be able to offer them accommodation.

He said: “The sole reason we were looking to buy a hotel was to house the people who come to the training centre but when we came round to look at it we saw that it could be so much more.”

Back in its day the hotel was well known as the prefect venue for live music and that’s something else Mr Pearson wishes to recapture.

Boasting two pub lounges on the first floor he envisions one being ideal as a Tapas bar and the second being the perfect spot for “pub grub” and live entertainment.

He said: “We’ve heard from the locals that it was a very popular place in the 1960s and 1970s and we want to bring it back to that with the emphasis on functions and music.

“Because of the hotel’s location we will be naming one of the lounges The Junction and it will be the perfect place to watch live sports or listen to local bands.

“Since we’ve moved in the support we’ve had from the local community has been great – in fact we’ve taken into consideration their ideas when deciding how to renovate it.”