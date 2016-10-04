New Morecambe ice cream shop will keep it in the family

A shop once home to a long serving Morecambe butcher is staying in the family by transforming into an Italian ice cream outlet.

The Queen Street premises will be taken over by David and Katy Waddington, who run the successful MiaItalia restaurant in Bolton-le-Sands.

David’s cousins are James and Richard Altham from Althams Butchers, owners of the premises.

The Waddingtons will open a brand new business called MiaGelato in the empty unit, most recently home to Totty’s jewellers.

Initially the premises will produce ice cream for wholesale and for their restaurant, but their long-term plan is to open a shop selling Italian ‘gelato’ ice cream.

“It’s a great location just off the prom,” said David, who met his wife Katy when they both worked at The Visitor.

“I’ve always been a fan of Morecambe and whenever we have a spare day we come down with the family.”

David’s Italian roots come from his grandmother Gina Tognarelli, whose family ran a cafe in Kendal.

He said they aimed to open the business in spring 2017.