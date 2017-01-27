New modernised Post Office service to launch in Hornby

The Post Office will open a newly modernised Post Office ‘local’ service in Hornby next month.

The service, which will launch at 9am on Monday February 20, will be provided at a low-screened, open plan style Post Office service point, integrated into the retail counter.

Customers will be able to access a range of Post Office and mails services, including Special Delivery, Local Collect, home shopping returns, online banking cash deposits and withdrawals.

The Post Office service will be available seven days a week during the store’s opening hours, 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday so customers can visit when it is most convenient.

This is an extra 11 hours a week more than previously offered including all day Saturday and Sunday opening.

Other services include withdrawals using a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, and customers can pay bill, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.

The branch will need to close temporarily for refurbishment from 5.30pm on Thursday February 9; during this short time customers can access Post Office services at:

Carnforth Post Office, 21 Market Street, Carnforth, LA5 9JX

Wray Post Office, Main Street, Wray, LA2 8QD

Damian Mulholland, Post Office area manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”