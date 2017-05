The new mayor of Lancaster has officially donned his robes.

Coun Roger Mace has taken over from Coun Robert Redfern after his year in office.

Coun Mace has represented the Kellet Ward as a Conservative councillor on Lancaster City Council for 18 years and will be supported during his mayoral year by wife Joyce as mayoress.

Coun Stuart Bateson will be deputy mayor for 2017/18.