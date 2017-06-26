New manager takes over at Ingleton festive shop

An Ingleton food hall has appointed a manager for its new Christmas Cabin.

Sam Sherwin, from Ingleton, will take charge of the six-strong team running the cabin at Country Harvest which is set to open on September 1. She will work alongside current Gift Hall manager Rebecca Clark.

The Christmas Cabin is the latest investment by Country Harvest on the A65. The new building has been installed and ready to be timber clad and the team has been to Holland to source new Christmas products.

“Christmas is such a wonderful time, particularly at Country Harvest to it’s really exciting to take charge of the new cabin which will be a real winter wonderland for all the family. There’s a lot of work to do between now and then, but I can’t wait to see everyone’s faces when they visit,” said Sam.

The new cabin will include 29 car parking spaces at the rear. From September to January it will sell Christmas decorations, trees and other festive items.

In the summer it will stock work by selected local artists and also sell homeware.