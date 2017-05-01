New-look cafe bistro is a shining light among foodies

Glasson Dock is officially home to the number one place to eat in Lancaster.

The Lantern O’er Lune has sat on the corner of Tithebarn Street in Glasson, overlooking the dock and River Lune, for more than 40 years.

At one stage two floors housed the cafe on the ground floor with a restaurant above but in recent years the cafe, though renowned for its fish & chips, had become a bit of a ‘greasy spoon’.

Two years ago new owners Jonathon and Mel Wagstaff had a vision to rejuvenate the old cafe and create a fresh cafe bistro look, feel and menu.

The building was stripped back to breezeblock and everything was replaced, and the menu now offers everything from coffee, cakes and snacks to A La Carte dinner and specials.

“We aim to source as much local produce, from local suppliers as possible,” said Jonathon. “We’ve even roped the local schoolchildren into growing fruit, vegetables, salads and herbs in their school garden!”

Since opening the doors with its new look the Lantern has slowly gained recognition, receiving accolades such as Top 10 Breakfast & coastal tea rooms in Lancashire from Lancashire Life magazine, and is now number one in the Trip Advisor rankings out of more than 200 eateries in Lancaster, as well as number five of almost 4,000 in Lancashire.

This year they have also been nominated for recognition in Lancashire Life’s Good Food & Drink Awards.

Mel said: “We’re just proud to have done our bit and thank all the customers who have left us such brilliant reviews for helping us reach these heady heights.”