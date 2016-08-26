New John McGuinness memoirs will be Built for Speed

A new autobioraphy of our very own ‘Morecambe Missile’ will race onto bookshelves in the new year.

‘Built For Speed’ will be the memoirs of John McGuinness, the town’s own motorbike racing legend.

The book will tell the story of John’s humble beginnings in Morecambe, getting his first bike at the age of three and working as a bricklayer and cockle fisherman before deciding to follow his dream.

The title will also cover his many victories in the Isle of Man TT races, billed as “the most dangerous sporting event on the planet”.

“The idea of a book has been swimming around in my head for the last few years,” said John, who lives with his family in Bare.

“I think after 20 years of racing at the TT it’s time to tell the tales and spill the beans.

“Travelling, tears (good and bad), winning, losing and everything in between. There’s more to McGuinness than TT wins alone.”

The book will be published by Ebury Press, a division of Penguin Random House UK.

Its authors include the best-selling Caitlin Moran and iconic poet Pam Ayres.

The book will be published in the lead up to racing event the 2017 Isle of Man TT.

McGuinness has won 23 TT racing titles over his 20-year career and was the first person to break through the 130mph average lap barrier.

Anna Mrowiec, editor of Ebury Press, said: “John McGuinness is an absolute hero in the sport, and we’re so excited to publish his autobiography.

“This is real edge-of-your-seat stuff that will thrill anyone who reads it. John is the real deal.”

‘Built For Speed’ is not the first book about the amazing life and career of McGuinness, winner of the 2016 Visitor Sunshine Ambassador Award. An updated biography of John’s life called ‘John McGuinness TT Legend’ by Stephen Davison was published in 2014.