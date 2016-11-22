New Italian cafe and deli launched in city centre

A new Italian cafe and deli has opened in Lancaster, fulfilling a lifelong dream for its owner and head chef.

Rome-born Bruno Buccelli, a former TV technician and keen foodie, opened Buccellis at 29 Church Street on November 17.

Employing a team of predominantly Italian staff, including his sister, Roberta, Bruno has taken up the role as manager and head chef at the eaterie.

Moving from Italy to Lancaster some years ago, Bruno met his wife, Nicola – a north west-born dancer – on board a cruise ship the pair worked on.

It was after cooking for her family that he discovered he could turn his cooking dream into a reality.

He said: “There’s no shortcuts with Italian food, and I wanted to bring the passion and flavours of authentic Italian cooking to Lancaster.”

“Lancaster’s a great place to be and I know the people here love good food.

£I’ll be bringing it to them, via deli boards, try-before-you-buy incentives and aperetivo, an Italian ‘afternoon tea’ style tradition which offers a ‘chopping board’ of food, washed down with Prosecco. We are a bar, a cafe and deli all rolled into one.”

Bruno will be sourcing produce through his father – a Rome based food agent who sells Italian produce direct to restaurants.