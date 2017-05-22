New dates for John Bishop’s Lancaster show after postponement

Comedian John Bishop has postponed his Lancaster shows as a mark of a respect after the Manchester terror attack.

The Liverpool entertainer posted an emotional video on social media expressing his sadness and condolences to those who have lost their lives and their families after the attack at a pop concert on Monday night.

John was due to perform at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Tuesday May 23 and 24 as part of his warm up for his tour, Winging It.

In a video online John said there will be “laughter and comedy again” and said “we need to not let them win” and is sending his thoughts and love to those who need it.

John’s shows scheduled in for Thursday and Friday at the Grand will still go ahead.

A Lancaster Grand spokesman said: “Due to the horrific incident in Manchester, John does not feel it is appropriate to go ahead with Tuesday and Wednesday’s performance.

“Both shows will be re-scheduled and the box office will contact you in due course. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The two shows have been scheduled for Tuesday June 13 and Wednesday June 14 at the Grand at 8pm.

Those who had tickets for Tuesday this week will be placed for June 13, with the same format following the Wednesday performance. If you cannot attend those dates you will be offered a full refund. If you wish to discuss call 01524 64695.