New coaching programme announced by Lancaster Tennis Club

Lancaster Tennis Club’s junior tennis indoor coaching programme from January has been announced.

It will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays in the sports hall at Lancaster & Morecambe College for five weeks as follows:

Youngsters at Lancaster Tennis Club.

Monday, January 9 – February 6. 5pm–5.55 pm, ages 10 – 14 years. 6pm–6.55pm, ages 14–16 years.

Wednesday, January 11 – February 8. 5pm – 5.55 pm, ages eight years and under. 6pm–6.55pm, ages nine – 12 years.

Sessions are £6 each for members, and £6.50 for non-members - or £30 for all five sessions, with £32.50 being the charge for non-members.

A small number of places are available, with more places available in the eight years and under session on Wednesdays.

Booking in advance is essential, call club junior organiser Pat Clelland on 01524 311737 or email patriciaclelland @gmail.com.