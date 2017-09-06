New book on Lancaster University rock legends

A much-anticipated book about the history of rock concerts at Lancaster University is now available to pre-order.

‘When Rock Went to College: Legends Live at Lancaster University 1969-1985’ tells the astonishing true story of how rock icons like Paul McCartney, Queen and U2 performed at the Great Hall.

The book is written by Barry Lucas from Morecambe, who was entertainments manager at the university and booked many of the big-name acts featured, and fan Paul Tomlinson who attended many of the gigs.

It is large page size, around 400 pages in colour and includes 100 unique photos, posters, flyers, backstage passes, programmes, tickets and reviews, most of which have never been published before.

The book’s foreword was written by former Radio 1 DJ Andy Kershaw.

Promotional material for the book says: “For 15 years, from 1970 until 1985, Lancaster was one of the great centres for live rock music in the world.

“The greatest names from every corner of the planet appeared on stage at Lancaster University’s Great Hall, earning both city and institution a permanent place in rock history.

“The Who, Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney, Black Sabbath, U2, Dire Straits, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Tina Turner, Queen, T. Rex, Blondie, Ramones, Pretenders, AC DC...just some of the legends who featured virtually every weekend in little old Lancaster.

“These acts were at the height of their fame. Top bands begged their agents to get them a booking at Lancaster University. In all, over 500 bands graced this small stage, in a small hall, in a small city in the North West of England.

“Now, a superb book is about to be published, telling the full story of this unbelievable period, giving details of the performers and the shows, and revealing what went on backstage.”

A launch event for the book is due to be held at Lancaster University next month.

You can pre-order the book from publishers Carnegie Publishing HERE.