New appointment system at Morecambe and Lancaster GP surgeries

A new patient appointment system will be launched this Thursday at a merged GP ‘super-practice’.

The new Bay Medical Group, which includes surgeries at Coastal, Meadowside and Westgate, will introduce the new system across all its sites from this Thursday (December 1).

Patients phoning for appointments will be asked if they want a non-urgent appointment or the Urgent Care Team.

Urgent Care is a team of trained reception staff, supported by a GP and nurse practitioner, who will ask patients questions in a ‘triage’ process to determine how best to deal with the query. They will then redirect patients to the correct person, or decide if an urgent slot is required or if medical staff should call the patient to determine if an urgent appointment is needed.

A spokesman for Bay Medical Group said this would ensure patients see “the right clinician in the right place at the right time”.

For more information see the Bay Medical Group website HERE