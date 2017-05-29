New app is key to open Lancaster Castle

A new app which brings to life the history and characters of one of the county’s most important historic attractions has cast fresh light on Lancaster Castle and had a marked impact on the county’s official visitor information website.

The number of unique visitors to the visitlancashire.com website for April-May showed an increase of 26 per cent, compared to the same time last year.

Emma Walton, head of multi-channel marketing at Marketing Lancashire, said: “The new app has unlocked some of the most fascinating characters and stories linked to Lancaster Castle.

“Since the app launched, at the end of March, we’ve had over 3,000 page views of the information on our website, which has undoubtedly contributed to the record-breaking start to the year on visitlancashire.com.

“Most of our online visitors now view our site on mobile devices so having all that valuable insight and instant information about the castle at your fingertips, is extremely attractive to this widening audience and makes for a very positive and rewarding visitor experience in the destination.

“This is cutting-edge technology, one of the most exciting tourism products on the market and we’re delighted its already creating new interest in Lancaster Castle.”

Lancaster is one of 12 of England’s historic cities which have collaborated to develop an innovative augmented reality (AR) product.

It consists of an app and videos that transports the user back in time to unveil the hidden lives of some of history’s most fascinating characters at Lancaster Castle, including John Higgin Snr, governor of Lancaster Castle for 50 years from 1783–1833.

The app captures significant historic moments in time whilst providing visitors the opportunity to explore England’s most historic cities.

It uses cutting-edge technology to give the historical moments a fresh perspective and make history’s fascinating characters come to life.

In a rapidly changing and competitive tourist environment, the use of AR technology will offer a point of difference that will attract visitors and showcase the best of the city.

Download the app from visitlancashire.com and enjoy your next visit to Lancaster Castle with the added benefit of virtual reality, launching the app by pointing your device at the trigger point at the castle gate.