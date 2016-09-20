National Osteoporosis Society’s plea to help community

Morecambe’s National Osteoporosis Society is running a campaign, Lace Up For Bones, to help end the pain of osteoporosis.

Members of the Morecambe Bay Support Group enlisted the help of Eric Morecambe and took their own steps sporting the (soon to be) orange laces.

The aims of the support group are to support, offer advice and provide information to osteoporosis sufferers and their carers in the Lancaster, Morecambe and outlying areas.

Meetings are held bi-monthly at the Church of Ascension, in Torrisholme.

Further details of the campaign and how to get your own laces can be found on the National Osteoporosis Society’s website at www.nos.org.uk/.