NATIONAL: 'Mystery meeting' sparks media frenzy at Buckingham Palace

Media from across the world have gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace this morning amid speculation of a major announcement.

The national media are reporting that the Queen's senior aides were told to come to London for an emergency meeting, news which has sparked a media frenzy.

Speculation regarding the health of senior royals is now rife on social media.

The Queen met with Theresa May yesterday Queen met with Theresa May at Buckingham Palace to mark the dissolution of Parliament for the General Election.