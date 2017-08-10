Nation’s best bowlers set to compete in prestigious crown green tournament

Have your say

Some of the best bowlers in the country will be performing at Skerton Liberal Bowling Club in Lancaster on Saturday for the prestigious Builders Supplies (West Coast) Ltd, Invitation 32.

The prize fund of £3700 is the biggest pot for a one-day tournament in the country, and as such, attracts the very best crown green bowlers.

In the line-up this year is the current Waterloo champion, Tim Houghton, who plays previous Waterloo winner John Bailey from Wales in round one. Other notable entries include recent All England winner, Darren Plenderleith, and a host of Waterloo champions in Tommy Johnstone, Carl Armitage, Chris Mordue and Lee Heaton.

Favourite on the day will be top-ranked bowler and previous winner, Wayne Ditchfield.

The competition embraces the local game and offers places in the event through qualifiers.

Representing the area this year are Heysham bowler, Dave Liley and two Morecambe League bowlers in Matty Stewart and Adrian Steele. Cumbria is well represented in the form of Kendal top-notch duo Martin Gilpin and Ian Nicholson, and Barrow’s Andy Thornton and Crossthwaite’s Martin Wilson.

Morecambe-based bowler Dave Fisher completes the local line-up, with any one of them having a big chance on the day against top opposition.

Play commences at 10am. Entry is £1 which includes a full colour programme.

All proceeds from gate money and the raffle will go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.