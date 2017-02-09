Mystery art sale helps refugees in Lancaster

Artists from all over the UK have donated their work to a mystery art sale in order to raise money for Lancaster and Morecambe Asylum and Refugee Support (LMARS).

Pieces of art have been wrapped in brown paper and will be sold at a special charity price of £10.

The catch...you don’t know which piece of art you’re buying!

Artists range from the established, for example Supermarche and Wes Martin, to those making their artistic debuts.

Katy Foster, two, from Lancaster, has also contributed a painting. In total there are more than 30 pieces and they will be sold at a special event at The Yorkshire House on Sunday February 19 where some bands will also be playing.

Entry to the gig is £5 (proceeds go to LMARS) and doors open at 7.30pm.

Rebecca Novell, manager of The Marsh Community Centre explains more about LMARS.

She said: “LMARS is a project of Marsh Community Centre in response to the growing number of refugees and asylum seekers who have arrived since Lancaster and Morecambe became a City of Sanctuary.

“We now support more than 100 people, men, women and children. LMARS is made up entirely of volunteers who help new arrivals with issues around health, housing, education and legal matters.”

Bands playing at the event are Jums, Benjamin Blue, Family Selection Box, Sundrift And #Sass. They range from “alternative math rock”, to dreamy melodic to sassy female a cappella group.

Organisers say the event promises to be an entertaining and eclectic night.

The mystery art sale is the brainchild of artists Lauren Paige Dowling and Kriss Foster.

Lauren, an artist and musician based in Lancaster, said: “The unseen artworks represent the unseen choices and chances of those people who are seeking refuge.”

