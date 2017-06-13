Musicians rally round in memory of Morecambe DJ

A night to pay tribute to a much-loved music fan will be held at his favourite Morecambe pub this Sunday.

Steven ‘Simmy’ Simpson died in April aged 55 after a brave battle with cancer .

This Sunday night (June 18) at Smokey O’Connors, some of his favourite musicians and friends will perform in his memory to raise money for St John’s Hospice.

Steven DJd at Smokey O’Connors regularly, playing his favourite ska tunes, and helped out collecting glasses.

After ‘Simmy’ was diagnosed with terminal cancer, he also organised fundraising at the Morecambe Street pub. His last wish was for this fundraising night to be held.

Simmy and his wife Jacqui started going into the pub around six years ago. They became firm friends with landlord Sean O’Connor, who was best man at their wedding in 2016.

Performers will include Stuart Michaels, Twenty Four Seven, The Bottlenecks, ‘Soul Man’ Mark Yates, The Reggie Mental Band and Two Stroke Diesel.

The evening starts at 6pm. Admission free. Donations will be taken for St John’s Hospice.