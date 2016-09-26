Mum’s viral appeal as daughter fights for her life

A distraught mum’s Facebook post has gone viral as she desperately seeks witnesses of a crash which left her teenage daughter fighting for life in hospital.

The Facebook message shows a distressing picture of her 15-year-old Georgia Addy, who was airlifted to Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool after a collision with a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

Burscough teenager Georgia Addy, 15.

The Burscough teenager suffered severe head injuries and remains in a critical condition, police say.

Mum Sharon’s appeal includes a photo of Georgia in her school uniform alongside the photo of her daughter in an induced coma.

The appeal had been shared more than 41,000 times at the time of writing.

Sharon posted: “Police Appeal.....we are trying to help the Police gather information. Our daughter Georgia, aged 15, was walking home from school on Wednesday, 21 September 2016 from Burscough village, along Moss Lane, the main A59 towards Rufford, between 3.30pm to 4pm. She was involved in a serious road traffic accident and we are appealing for witnesses or information to help piece together what happened. If you have any information, no matter how small, please contact the Police on 101, quoting log no. LC20160921-0920.

Please also share this post. Our daughter is in a critical condition at Alder Hey.”

Sergeant Adam Dawson, of the Lancashire Roads Policing Unit, said: “This incident has left a teenage girl with serious injuries and we are now trying to piece together exactly what happened.

“Maybe you saw the girl or the van in the moments before the collision, or maybe you saw the incident unfold. If you have any information, however small, we would urge you to contact us as soon as possible.

“We would also like to thank the local residents who assisted the emergency services at the scene.”