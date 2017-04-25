Mum battles through injury to finish London Marathon

A brave mum fought through the pain barrier to complete her fifth London Marathon despite limping for almost half the race.

Janet Silverwood suffered a calf injury with 11 and a half miles to go in Sunday’s event.

Mark Swindlehurst, the Morecambe FC match day announcer, completed the London Marathon in 5 hours, 16 mins, 40 seconds.

But with crowds willing her on, and after treatment from St John Ambulance staff, fitness fanatic Janet was determined to finish. Then despite her injury she was back leading her fitness class at Heysham Community Centre on Monday morning!

“I’d been having physio on my left hamstring but I felt fine going over Tower Bridge,” said the mum-of-four.

“But within half a mile I felt my calf literally go pop. “I was teary, it was very very emotional, but the crowd were amazing. They said ‘keep going’ and a man came and gave my leg a massage. St John Ambulance stretched it and for the last four miles I put my head down and just went for it.”

Running the marathon came after a whirlwind few weeks for Janet.

Simon Couchman from Lancaster completed the London Marathon dressed as a lobster.

Earlier this month she got engaged to Lancaster businessman Mick Hoyle at her leaving party from British Telecom in Lancaster, where she’d worked for almost 33 years. She is now working as a full-time fitness trainer.

Meanwhile Mark Swindlehurst, Morecambe FC match day announcer, completed his first marathon in 5 hours, 16 minutes and 40 seconds.

The dad-of-five from Heysham has so far raised £10,250 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

He said he was “chuffed to bits” and said running the London Marathon was “a fantastic experience”.

“My legs are a bit sore but I feel better than I thought I would,” he said. “The atmosphere and camaraderie was amazing. My wife Kerry was there, giving me fantastic support.”

Simon Couchman from Lancaster pulled off an unusual feat at the marathon, by breaking the Guinness world record for running as a crustacean! Simon wore a colourful lobster outfit and completed the race despite falling over with seven miles to go.

Another runner, Timothy Miles, finished the marathon in 3hrs 23mins 43secs and raised £1,892.16 for the Royal Lancaster Infirmary Neonatal Unit.