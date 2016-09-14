Mum and daughter’s delight at meeting ex-Spice Girl

A mum and daughter from Hornby were very excited to meet Melanie C when she came to Lancaster.

Jane Norris and 15-year-old Jessica won a competition on The Bay to meet the former Spice Girl at the radio studios on St George’s Quay and also got to see her perform two tracks from her new album.

Jane, who works as a PA at Lancaster University, said it meant a lot to her as like Melanie (full name Melanie Chisholm) she is originally from the Liverpool area.

“I’m a ‘Scouser in exile’ and I’ve listened to her music for years and I thought meeting her would be something different and exciting to do,” said Jane.

Jessica, who goes to Queen Elizabeth School in Kirkby Lonsdale, wasn’t born when the Spice Girls first formed but was just as excited as her mum to have her photo taken with Melanie and get her autograph.

“Although Jessie knew of the Spice Girls and Mel before we met her yesterday, she wasn’t really aware of her solo stuff,” said Jane.

“But now I think she’s downloaded 80% of Mel’s back catalogue, as well as the new single.

“Jessie and I loved meeting Mel C and we both very impressed with her singing. She really has a fabulous voice.

“She was so very warm and friendly and had time for everyone.

“She didn’t seem to take herself too seriously and seemed to be genuinely enjoying herself. It was almost like meeting up with an old friend.

“I always thought she had the best voice when she was in the Spice Girls and she showed that with a really great performance.”

Mel C was in Lancaster to promote her new single and album.

You can see our video clip of Mel C singing her new single at our Facebook page.